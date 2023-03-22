Pakistani scribe continues reporting on live TV as an earthquake shakes the studio

Screengrab of viral video | Twitter

Strong tremors jolted Pakistan, northern India on Tuesday night as a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu kush region. Several videos of anxious, panicking people rushing out of their homes, buildings cracking and shaking have surfaced on the internet.

A video from Pakistan which has surfaced shows a news studio in Peshawar violently shaking as the quake struck the country. The 31-second clip features a scribe who, even in the face of adversity, maintains calm and continues to deliver news.

Many Twitter users shared the video praising his bravado. Pakistan's official weather station shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "A local Pakistani Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Whole studio was shaking very badly at that time. The news anchor reported the earthquake live camera."

News anchor Shah Faisal, who works for Mashriq TV, a Pashto TV Channel, was seen in the video maintaining his compsure and delivering news live even as the newsroom behind him shakes vigorously.

Pakistan Weather lauding Shah Faisal for his bravado and advising them to stay safe wrote, "Stay Safe our hero Shah Faisal and whole Mashriq TV team."

The earthquake that reportedly is epicentred in Afghanistan's Jurm town killed nine people and injuring over 160 others in Pakistan. Its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and other areas of the country.

Strong tremors were also felt in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and in Gilgit-Baltistan areas, local media reported.

An NDTV reported that large parts of South Asia is seismically active as a tetonic plate alias Indian plate is pushing north into Eurasian plate.

With agency inputs