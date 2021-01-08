‘1 out of 30 Londoners has Covid’: Mayor Sadiq Khan declares 'major incident' in British capital

London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, even as he said the spread of coronavirus was now 'out of control' in the capital.

He indicated that an estimated one in 30 Londoners now have the virus. Result: The number of patients in the capital's hospitals has grown by 27 percent over the last week and the number on ventilators has increased by 42 percent.

Sadiq warned that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed after the surge in coronavirus infections linked to a new strain.

"The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically," Khan said in a statement, urging greater support from the central UK government.