London mayor Sadiq Khan trolled over 'woke' fireworks on New Year's Eve

Even though the New Year's fireworks are unequivocally a thing to behold in many places across the globe, especially in London on the Thames, a section of Britishers in the UK capital were caught off-guard this time -- with some highly-unexpected display of pyrotechniques.

On December 31, 2020, as wide-eyed Londoners stayed awake to greet each other with New Year's wishes at the commencement of the usual impressive dose of fireworks, they were instead met with surprise and awkward silence as the crackers burst forth on the night sky only to 'politicise' it.

The absolutely knackered Londoners watched bewildered as the firecrackers spelled 'NHS' inside a heart, displayed the colours of the European Union (at a time when the country has just formulated post-Brexit ties), and, in a spectacular moment, portrayed the Black Power salute as a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

There was also a cheeky voiceover from David Attenborough, on the back of a cracker-silhouette that vaguely resembled a sea turtle, but let's not talk about that for now.

For us wretched souls residing miles away, thankfully, there's a video clip on Twitter, posted from the London mayor's official account, boasting of the display. You can watch it here: