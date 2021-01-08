Coronavirus in UK: MHRA approves use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

On Friday, UK regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, informed the vaccine developer on its website. It became third vaccine to be approved by the UK so far.
The vaccine developer said that the vaccine received approval following a thorough and rigorous assessment by the MHRA’s teams of scientists, including advice from the independent Commission on Human Medicines, which reviewed in-depth all the data to ensure this vaccine meets the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.
MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine said, "Today’s approval brings more encouraging news to the public and the healthcare sector. Having a third COVID-19 vaccine approved for supply following a robust and thorough assessment of all the available data is an important goal to have achieved and I am proud that the agency has helped to make this a reality."
Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of the Expert Working Group of the Independent Commission on Human Medicines said, "We are delighted to be able to give a positive recommendation for the Moderna vaccine which will help in the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme. As with all the COVID-19 vaccine data we have seen to date, we have ensured a robust and thorough safety assessment has been carried out with the independent experts that sit on this group."
