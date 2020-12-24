Moderna expects its COVID-19 vaccine to protect against UK virus variant

US-based pharma company Moderna on Wednesday said that the immunity induced by its COVID-19 vaccine would be protective against the coronavirus variant reported in the UK.

According to a report by Reuters, the company also said that it is planning to run tests to confirm the vaccine’s activity against any strain.

"Moderna expects that the immunity induced by its COVID-19 vaccine would be protective against coronavirus variants reported in the United Kingdom (UK)," read the statement released by Moderna.

It also confirmed to perform additional tests of its vaccine in the coming weeks to check the effectiveness against the new strain of the virus. "We plan to run tests to confirm the activity of the vaccine against any strain," added the release.