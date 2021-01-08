New coronavirus strain: Delhi makes 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers from UK

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (January 8) announced that all travellers arriving to Delhi from the United Kingdom, who test negative for the coronavirus, will be sent to a quarantine facility for seven days.

This will be followed by a further seven-day home quarantine, Kejriwal informed today via a post from his official handle on Twitter.

Kejriwal's Twitter post reads as follows:

"To protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK, Del govt takes imp decisions.

All those arriving from UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days followed by 7 days home quarantine."