World Book Day 2021: Exploring reader’s block... a common phenomenon among bibliophiles

When the whole world — including celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy — was Instagramming #currentlyreading or #goingbacktoreading, this writer crash landed in the K-Drama world. Thus worsening reader’s block that had sort of become a frenemy since 2017. For someone who almost inhaled books to now suddenly not be that obsessed by words on a page didn’t seem normal. K-dramas and handsome Korean actors became the new sarang (it means love in Korean)! The love for books was still there, but when it came to reading, going beyond a few pages seemed a chore.

What is reader’s block?

Reader’s block is literary a dry spell. It means not being able to either read or feel disenchanted with written words. While many readers wade through it by reading till they come across something that gets them in the groove again, there are some (like this writer) who take a break from reading till they feel the pull again.