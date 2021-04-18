World Book Day 2021: Children get hooked to books amid the Covid-19 lockdown

When the world around doesn’t make sense anymore and all you want to do is shut out reality, losing yourself in a book is the best escape. As words leap out from a page and paint a picture of distant lands with different stories, life as we know it, seems a bit better. As adults are struggling to cope with the pandemic, so are children. Fortunately, the latter seem to have discovered the joy of reading to steer them through this difficult time.

World Wide Web to the rescue

Delhi-based Amita Malhotra, founder of a gender-neutral merchandise brand for kids and the mother of a six-year-old girl, says that the different resources that are available for children these days have opened up their world and are helping them cope with the lockdown.

Resources such as www.storyweaver. org. in — an initiative by Pratham Books, gives children access to stories across languages and helps them read virtually. The joys of words, plots, fantasy and fiction — earlier found in physical books — are now on screen. Storyweaver has an abundance of new English fiction written by Indian authors for kids and the reading programmes and books lists cover languages from Farsi and Tamil to Spanish!