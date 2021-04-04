Busking in glory: Meet Mumbai's 'living statues'

Reveals Singh, “Yeh sab London, America aur Japan mein hota hai,” referencing the statue art form. “I get a lot of love from the people for what I do.” In reality, Singh has a passion for classical music and he trains in the medium everyday before his evening job as a living statue. He tells us that when he came to Mumbai from Jharkhand, he was a cameraperson for web series, but the long hours were too taxing and something he wasn’t happy doing at all. This way, as a human bust, he earns far more, and works lesser hours and also gets to devote time to his one true love – music and singing. Ultimately Singh is looking for that one big break as a singer.

Further down south of Mumbai, at Bandra’s Bandstand, opposite Barista cafe, from where sunsets are prized, is Mumbai’s other Silver Statue. His name is Vishal Kumar Sharma and he doesn’t seem as outgoing or friendly as Singh. A little more reserved, a little more withdrawn Sharma has also adopted the art of statue performance. One might say this new style of street busking is still coming up in Mumbai. Once again in Bandstand people love him, especially as they notice us taking pictures of him and trying to get him to say something to us about his quotidian art. A group of dancers in the vicinity manages to convince him to move to another spot where the light is better and they can click fun pictures – perfect for Insta and Facebook. One of their seasoned pros does some backflips, and something that looks like the six-step in hip hop, with him in the mise-en-scene.