Sit. Chill. Relax: Can there be many Europe-style cafés where idling is a thing, in India too?

Restaurant supervisor Kuldeep Desai attributes tight restaurant timings / slots to something as basic as Mumbai and Delhi being some of the most crowded cities in the world. Waiting lines, queues, high demand for restaurant seating, especially those that have risen in popularity, will naturally lead to shorter time spans for guests to simply birdwatch. “In countries like Portugal and Greece, the restaurant-visiting public is less, and often one sees restaurants not nearly as full. In places like that it’s alright to sit around. Many times they don’t want you to bring the menu, or their coffee quickly because they plan to sit around longer. They want restaurant staff to take their time. In a big city, one may have many things to take care of, and may also need to be somewhere fast. Therefore, the demand for fast food and quick service. I don’t think today there is much scope for visitors to dilly-dally at Indian bistros. You can’t block a table for three or four hours drinking just one tea or coffee.”

There is the rare French café-like experience at Churchgate’s Souffle S’il Vous Plait. The bistro’s outside seating resembles the French café terrace experience where you can watch cars go by, take in the clamour around, and observe street side characters like a chaiwala or dabeliwala. At a recent experience, post-pandemic, we noticed guests having close-knit chats over glasses of red wine and espresso shots, looking in no way like they were in a hurry to get anywhere. It was, of course, a Saturday afternoon, but the sense of welcome and belonging at Souffle was apparent. Servers did not rush us to order or throw the menu in our faces on cue.