Politician-actor Kamal Haasan sparks new debate: Should housewives be paid? We ask women what they think

Hence, what do we say? The questions are numerable. Is this even a good idea? The ayes and the nays are mixed. Some people, homemakers and career women included, are of the opinion that payment for home duties will only strengthen these already existing biases about what a woman can do. Others welcome the move and will happily accept whatever the state gives them as compensation. “Why not!” says homemaker and professor Poonam Kanwal. “Last year I spent 6 or 7 months doing practically all the work at home. I just wasn’t happy with my husband’s cleaning and I ended up doing everything. It was not a joke! It’s not always about love and the heart and compassion for the family. One needs money to survive too. I don’t mind if that extra something goes into my kitty!”

So what do the others feel? A similar kind of nonchalance and acceptance for the idea, without having issue with the whole concept? Food blogger and home chef Shital Kakad doesn’t feel that much concurrence with Kanwal. “I have always loved cooking and I work happily for my family at home. I would say I’m a housewife by passion and I get paid in all the love I receive from the entire family which completely compensates.”

Practically speaking, while some like actress Kangana Ranaut may scoff at the idea, and others like Tharoor want to see this work be elevated in status through payment, one is still unsure of what the fine print of such a plan will be. Shares author and journalist Tara Kaushal, “I am interested to watch how this will work.” Kaushal mentions how she believes the hours and effort women put into housework to keep everything running is primarily the bulwark of a man’s workplace success. “The unpaid, unacknowledged labour of women have always been the backbone of men, of children, of families in general, and enables the careers, dreams and desires of everybody around them.”