Kamal Haasan undergoes leg surgery, will be discharged in 4-5 days

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday underwent a leg surgery at a Chennai hospital and is doing well, his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief had on Sunday said he would be undergoing a follow-up surgery on his leg.

Shruti and Akshara took to Twitter on Tuesday to update followers on the veteran actor's health following the surgery, which they said was a success.

"We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers, and genuine concern regarding our father's recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success!", the statement read.