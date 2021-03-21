Say hello to ‘conscious’ eating and good health with the right choice of foods

“I have been practicing the 2500-year-old Siddha Veda lineage. Thirty-two years ago when I started practicing it with my late husband Dr. Pankaj Naram, I experienced unbelievable results from its ancient healing techniques. Together we trained 50 western medical doctors and also published research papers in the US and Europe. This inspired me on the journey to propagating Ayurvedic healing techniques and following Siddha Veda,” shares Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of the Ayushakti ayurvedic clinic.

The treatment centre has 150 plus clinics worldwide, and three hospitals and resorts in Mumbai, Goa and Germany. Dr. Naram calls attention to three most important steps in being healthier. She says it is very vital to balance our doshas, pitta, kapha and vata in our body, and make sure that digestion is optimum so that whatever we consume reaches every cell. How do we do that? By detoxing.

For example, Jane who Dr. Naram encountered in London was riddled with arthritis. Her doctors also gave her a grim BP and heart diagnosis. She chose Ayushakti to get out of the miasma that was her physical health, where allopathic medications would have to be used persistently with probable side effects. Naram diagnosed Jane as having a lot of vata (air and dryness). Her knees had been on the path to degeneration because the toxins, due to too much vata, were blocking nourishment to her knees.

With Naram’s treatment plan, eventually Jane was able to walk, use the stairs, and sleep without the agonizing aches. It’s been 20 years since the treatment and today, Jane has no arthritis or BP. Her friends have not been so lucky. They have had hip and knee replacements, the whole hog. “People nowadays are so busy with their fast-moving lives that they neglect their health and their problems become chronic. The wrong food and lifestyle deplete metabolism, and slow digestion causes toxins and inflammation.”

Detoxing is potent

Seconds Ravi Dixit, Joint Director at Kaivalyadhama, “Detox is necessary because toxins accumulate, eventually turning into disease.” Referring to crucial bodily parts like the liver, Dixit says, “Good food full of fibre is what organs like the liver need. Fibre reduces cholesterol and improves the excretory system. It’s important to eat wholesome carbs, for example unpolished rice and whole wheat. Twenty or thirty years ago fibre was thought to be useless and removed from food. But then research showed it cleanses.”