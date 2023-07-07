Workout fun with these four isometric exercises

If you want to take a break from heavy lifting and do something indoors owing to the rains, then these isometric exercises are the best choice. They don’t need any fancy gym equipment and are fun to do.

Shoulder shrugs: Use a pair of dumbbells or water bottles and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Shrug your shoulders upwards, and keep them still for 30 to 60 seconds.

Biceps Curl: With a dumbbell or water bottle in each hand, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your elbows and lift the dumbbells until your arms form 90 degree angle, forearms parallel to the ground (hold for 30 to 60 seconds).

Quad Raise: Grab a small towel and roll it up, then place it under your right knee. Sit down with your back to the wall and your feet in front of you. Press your right knee down by using your quad strength against the towel. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds then repeat on the other side.

Side Plank: Lie on your right side with legs straight – placed one above another. Lift your hips as high as you can, ensuring your weight is resting on your right forearm. Your elbow should be beneath your shoulder. You can use your knees instead of feet to start. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

Note: Check with your doctor before beginning isometric exercises. Avoid holding your breath.

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)