Strengthen your muscles with these four isometric exercises

Isometric exercises are done in one position without movement. Isometric exercises are useful in enhancing stabilisation. These exercises are designed without movement to help stabilise joints and your core. Isometric exercises may be helpful to someone who has an injury, Isometric training may also be helpful to someone who has arthritis. Studies have shown that isometric exercises may also help lower and control your blood pressure. But if you have high blood pressure, one should exercise at a lower intensity.

Wall Sit

Stand with your back against a wall, your feet hip-width apart and your hands by your sides. Slide down the wall until your hips and knees are 90 degrees, with your shoulders and buttocks touching the wall. Hold until fatigued.

Hollow-Body Hold

Lie on back with the arms straight above your head and legs straight. Slowly raise legs and hands along with upper body in the air. Flatten out the lumbar spine on the floor so there’s no gap between the floor and the low back. Engage your core. Your body should form a slight Curve shape. Hold until fatigued.

Isometric Push-up

Get on all fours with your feet or knee (for beginners) together, your body straight from head to heels, and your hands in line with slightly outside than your shoulders. Bend your elbows so that your upper arms move out diagonally from your torso . Lower your body until your elbows form 90-degree angles, and hold until fatigued.

Plank

Get on forearms with your feet together, arms bent 90 degrees at elbows, body straight from head to heels, and your hands in line. Hold glutes firm, bring shoulders down, and brace your core to lock your body into this position. Hold until fatigued.

Note: Check with your doctor before beginning isometric exercises. Avoid holding your breath.

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

