Maintain the upper back curve with these four exercises

Kyphosis means the forward rounding of the upper back. A slight kyphotic curve in the upper back is normal. However, a more severe curve will cause the scapula to tilt anteriorly. Mobilisation of the thoracic spine is beneficial for maintaining the curve. Here are some exercises that can help.

Deep Squat + Thoracic Rotation

There are two variations of this one. The first one is done with no weight for reps, and the second is done with a light dumbbell (two-three kilograms) and held for a short time. Hips should be in a deep squat position while you reach overhead with one arm (eight to 10 reps; two-three sets).

Cat-camel pose

This exercise is a great way to improve flexion and extension of the thoracic spine. Start in a quadruped position, slowly move from a fully flexed position of the back (exhale as you flex) to a fully extended position (inhale as you extend). 10-12 reps; 2 sets.

Spiderman with thoracic rotation

Start in a push-up position. Extend the right leg beyond your right hand. In this position, you feel a stretch in the hip flexors in the left leg and a stretch in the adductors in the right leg. The second step is to lift your right hand above your head and rotate your thoracic spine while doing this. Hold the top position for three to five seconds, then repeat on the other side.

Thread the needle

Get on all fours, inhale and lift your right arm above your head. Allow your gaze to follow your right arm. Exhale to bring your right arm down and slide through your left arm on the floor. Take your gaze to the left. Allow your left elbow to bend to accommodate the stretch and your right ear to rest on the floor. Repeat on the other side.

(Note: Please seek expert advice before starting a new routine)

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)