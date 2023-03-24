4 cardio workouts to do at home

Cardio workouts can do wonders to your health if done under proper guidance. They have numerous health benefits – they improve blood and oxygen circulation, help you sleep better, lose weight, among several others. And, you don’t need fancy gym equipments to do these exercises. You can do them indoors when you are unable to go to a gym and burn calories without hampering the spirit. Here are some exercises that will help.

Plank ski hops: Start in a plank position with your hands in line with your shoulders and body straight. Join your legs, jump with both feet to the right and jump back into the plank position. Repeat the same on the left side - that’s one rep.

Inchworm crawl: Stand with your feet together. Bend and reach your arms towards the floor. Keep your knees straight or soft. Place your palms on the floor, softly bending your knees and slowly ‘walking with your hands’ into a plank position. Walk back with your palms back in standing position - that’s one rep. To make it harder, do one push-up when you reach plank position.

Squat jumps: Stand straight with feet at shoulder width distance. Get into squat position and jump straightening your knees. Land back softly into a squat position - that’s one rep.

Lunge jumps: Stand straight with feet together. Bend on one knee like a squat position with the other knee in 90 degree angle. Jump, and land softly into a squat position by switching feet and bending the other knee while landing - that’s one rep. Repeat with the left foot forward and continue alternating.

Note: Each exercises can be done for 30 to 60 seconds or depending on one’s fitness level. Cycle can be repeated two-three times. Seek advice from an expert before starting this routine.

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

