Four exercises to boost your shoulder mobility

Mobility is essential since it impacts your ability to move freely throughout your daily chores without pain or strain. The PVC pipe lean is a warm-up movement that focuses on preparing the entire posterior chain for exercise. Here are four easy PVC movements that are crucial to inrease mobility. If you don’t have a pipe, use any six feet stick.

PVC passes: PVC passes are an effective pre-workout warm-up for your shoulders and chest. With your hands down and set wide, hold the PVC pipe parallel to the floor against your front. Lift the pipe overhead, and, if possible, bring your arms all the way behind you to touch your buttocks. If you are restricted due to limited shoulder mobility causing you discomfort, you can just bring the pipe straight overhead or slightly behind your head. Make your hands wider or bring them closer together according to your mobility level. Keep your core tight with an upright stance. Hold the pose for a few seconds. Return to the starting position. Repeat five times.

The figure 8: The figure 8 movement focuses more on working the lats while also targeting the shoulders and chest. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and grip the PVC pipe. The wider you hold the pipe, the easier this exercise will be. Hold the PVC pipe in front of you with hand placement similar to your overhead squat or snatch grip. Bring your right arm up so that the pipe forms a slant position in the air. Press the bar back behind your shoulders at the slant by drawing your left hand up and your right hand down, then bring it straight across the back of your tailbone. Bring your right arm up behind your back, then pass it through to the front of your body. Repeat by bringing the pipe back to the front. Repeat five times.

Chest expansion: Chest expansion is a good way to open your chest and increase the range of motion in your shoulders. Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the PVC pipe in both hands at a shoulder-width distance with your arms behind your buttocks, and raise it behind you according to your flexibility. This will move your shoulder blades together and open your chest. Hold this pose for up to 10–15 seconds. Repeat three to five times.

PVC Pipe Shoulder Flexion: This PVC pipe shoulder flexion stretch creates an end-range isometric stretch. Bend forward from the hips. Hold the pipe in both hands so that the pipe stands vertically on the ground exactly above the crown of your head. Press the pipe into the ground. Maintaining the arch of the spine, press your chest towards the ground as much as you can without giving too much discomfort to your shoulders. Each rep lasts 10–30 seconds.

Do seek an expert’s guidance if you have shoulder problems.

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

