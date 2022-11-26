Four types of squats that you must know

Squats are one of the most common forms of exercise that help strengthen muscles in our legs. No workout regime is complete without a round of squats. However, they are also one of the most energy-consuming exercises. It is draining because squats involve maximum oxygen consumption. But, with proper guidance and training, you can master the art of performing squats right.

Wide squats: This is one of the easiest forms of lower body exercise as the base of support increases due to more distance in the legs. Place feet at distance (more than shoulder width), with feet placed outward in the line of knees. Lower your hips till your thighs are almost parallel to the ground. Rise while straightening your knees. (10-15 reps; 2-3 sets)

Jump squats: The most explosive in the bunch, jump squats are effective for people who want to tone thighs and calves. These ballistic squats not just work on muscles but also increase heart rate. So, if you are a beginner don’t add them to your workouts. The position is the same as the squats mentioned above except you need to jump when you rise (10-15 reps 2-3 sets).

Read Also Four basic core training exercises that should be a part of your workout routine

Weighted Squats: You can use dumbbells or barbells for increasing the strength and intensity of your lower body (stability is an added benefit). The form remains the same except that you are holding dumbbells in the palms or barbells on your shoulders. (8-12 reps 2-3 sets.)

Squats: Keep feet wide at shoulder width distance, facing front. Lower your hips so that your thighs are parallel to the ground. Try not to lift your heel and your knees should not be protruding beyond your toes. Slowly stand straight.

(Note: If you are a beginner, consult an expert before starting a new exercise routine)

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

Read Also Four basic core training exercises that should be a part of your workout routine