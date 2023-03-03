4 cardio workouts that you can easily do at home

Cardio exercises have several numerous health benefits. They improve blood and oxygen circulation, help you sleep better and lose weight. The best part about cardio workouts is you don’t need fancy gym equipment. You can do them anywhere, anytime. They come in handy when you are unable to go for outdoor workouts. You can burn calories without hampering the spirit. Here are some exercises that will help.

Wall Sprints: Face a wall and stand with feet hips width apart. Place hands on the wall at waist height in a push-up position. Lean in until body is slant position. Tuck one knee up to the chest in a starter position, then quickly alternate other leg as if trying to run through the wall.

Cross Mountain Climbers: This exercise works on obliques. Start in a plank position with hands below shoulders. Keep upper body stable, bend right knee and pull it towards left arm. Then return back to plank position. Repeat with the other leg, That's one rep.

Seal Jack: Swing your arms out to your sides at shoulder-level. Jump while bringing your feet together and cross your arms in front of your chest with one arm above the other. Alternate by shuffling other arm on top.

Plank Jacks: Start in plank position on palms with arms extended. Hop feet together, then back to starting position feet wide apart, that's one rep.

(Note: Please seek expert advice before starting a new routine)

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

