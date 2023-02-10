4 cardio workouts that you can easily do at home without fancy gym equipments

Cardio exercises play an important role in your holistic fitness regime. They have numerous benefits like makes the blood pump faster, improving oxygen circulation throughout your body, and getting your heart rate up. It can also help you sleep better and lose weight.

The best part is you don’t need fancy gym equipment to start cardio exercises. There are a few exercises that you can do anywhere — at home or outdoors. You can choose the exercise that suits your current fitness level and move on to the difficult ones over time.

Here are some easy, home cardio workouts:

High knee marching: This is a simple, safe, and effective cardio exercise to get your heart rate going. This is also a suitable beginner warm-up activity. Start by raising the alternate knee with the thigh almost parallel to the ground. Duration 30 secs to a min or more. Depending on fitness levels.

Mountain climbers: This is whole body exercise. Start with a push-up. Keep the right leg extended backwards and bring the left knee to the chest with toes on the ground. Keep the hands on the ground and alternate the knee-to-chest movements. Do it for 10-30 seconds.

Side shuffle: Start on one end of a room and bend the knee slightly. Shuffle toward the right side and then the left side of the room, with the feet meeting together before shuffling out. One can increase the intensity by increasing speed or squat depth or both. Duration 30-60 seconds.

Jumping jacks: Stand with feet together and arms on the sides. Jump into the air, separating legs and raising arms overhead. Land with feet hip-width apart, then jump with feet together and lower arms to sides. (30 reps of 3 sets).

(Note: Please seek expert advice before starting a new routine)

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

