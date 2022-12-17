Four easy stretches that will improve mobility and strengthen your hips

The hip is the most important and strong connecting joint between the upper and lower extremities. Lack of strengthening or stretching of the hip can lead to major harm to other body parts. Here are some stretches that will open and make the hip joint more flexible.

Hip flexor stretch: Ideally known as a standing lunge stretch, it is majorly for people who have mobility issues. Kneel on your left knee. Place your right foot flat on the floor in front. Bend your right knee at 90 degrees by keeping your knee above your right ankle. Gently push your right knee ahead. Engage your core, and feel the stretch on your left hip. Hold for 15-30 seconds. You can place a folded towel or pad under your knee. Switch legs and repeat.

Seated internal hip rotation: This can reduce tightness and discomfort by increasing the range of motion. Sit on the floor. Bend your knees. Place your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. For stability, place your hands on the floor behind you. Flex your right foot. Keep your left leg in place. Bring your right knee in and toward the floor closer to your left foot. Repeat on the other side.

Side Bend: This exercise stretches your inner hips. Kneel on the floor with your back upright and core tight. Rise to straighten your hip and extend your right leg sideways straight keeping it in line with your hips. Maintain the right leg straight, and bend your torso towards the right by keeping your left hand straight beside your left ear along with your head. You can use your right hand for support on your right leg. Hold for 15-30 seconds. Repeat the same on left.

Seated butterfly stretch: This stretch engages your thighs and groin. Sit on the floor with your feet together. Straighten your back. Lay your hands on top of your feet. Lean forward from your hips. Gently push your elbows against your thighs. Gradually bring your knees close to the ground, as your hips loosen up, you’ll be able to lower them. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds. Repeat two to four times.

If you have knee or hip problems, avoid this exercise or consult with an expert before starting the routine.

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

