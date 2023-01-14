4 core-strengthening kettlebell exercises to include in your workout 

Along with building strength, kettlebells are also great for working on power and explosives (sudden movements like jump, swing, etc) in low as well as high-impact workouts. A full-body workout with a single or paired kettlebell is best. The kettlebell weight use depends on factors like your strength and experience. It shouldn’t be used every day.

(Note: You can use dumbbells if you don’t have a kettlebell)

Snatch: Start with the kettlebell on the floor in between your feet, which should be at either hip or shoulder distance apart. Keep your arm connected to the body and extend your knees and hips, allowing the inertia of the kettlebell to pull your arm upward. The weight should be close to your body. As the arm begins to separate from the body, accelerate the kettlebell vertically as fast as you can by rapidly pulling with the hip, followed by a shrug of your traps. Snatch with your right hand, push forcefully with your left leg and pull back with your right hip, and shrug with the right trapezoid.

Kettlebell Swing: The kettlebell swing basic exercise works on your butt, legs, and lower back. Start with a lighter kettlebell before adding more weight. To perform a swing with proper form, you have to thrust your hips aggressively to get the kettlebell up, don’t use your arms. Don’t forget to squeeze your glutes at the top. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold the kettlebell by the top of the handle with both hands with your arms straight in front of you. Bend your knees slightly, then hinge at your hips to swing the kettlebell between your legs. Stand up and thrust your hips forward explosively, squeezing your glutes and letting your arms swing forward to chest height not higher than your shoulders. As the weight falls to the start position move immediately into the next rep.

Goblet Squat (variation): The goblet squat is one of the best ways to work your glutes, quads, and hamstrings. Holding the kettlebell close to your chest helps you add proper form along with increased weight. Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width, toes turned out, and hold a kettlebell in both hands near your chest. Engage your core and keep your chest and back upright, push your hips back, and bend your knees lower into a squat position. Rise and squeeze your glutes for one rep.

Cross chop (single hand): Swings that involve single-hand movements and work excellently on external obliques along with other core parts. Hold the kettlebell in your right hand and start swings on the outer side of your left leg by twisting your torso. Then move the kettlebell across your body and raise it simultaneously to the shoulder.

(Please note: Beginners, people with lower back issues or other health problems should consult an expert before starting the routine)

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

