4 exercises to get rid of belly fat

Losing stubborn belly fat is a task. Despite resorting to several diets and various exercises regimes, there are times when our efforts seem to yield no result. In such a scenario, disappointment and demotivation creeps in. However, the solution is to not give up and start slow. Add these easy exercises to your routine that will not only help you get slowly reduce belly fat.

Spider Crawl: From a push-up position, raise right foot and bring your knee towards your right elbow. Return to starting position and repeat with left foot (that’s one rep). Hold your core tight and pull your stomach in while bringing your knee closer to the elbow and make more use of your abs. (15-20 reps; two-three sets)

Sit Ups: Lie on the floor with your knees bent. Place your hands behind your head and tense your core as you lift your torso up so your upper body forms a V shape with your thighs. Lower under control back to the start position. That’s one rep. 20 to 30 reps 2-3 sets.

Star Plank: From a press-up position, walk your palms and toes out and away from your body until they form an x-shape. Hold your core to keep it flat inline from your head to your hips and feet. Hold for the required time then walk back to a normal push-up position. Hold according to your capacity. 2-3 sets. If you feel pressure on lower back relax.

Overhead Crunch: Lie on your back with your arms extended straight above your head so your body forms a straight line. Bend your knees and keep your feet flat on the floor. Keeping your arms straight contract your abs to crunch your shoulders off the floor. Slowly come down thats one rep. 20-25 reps 2-3 sets.

(Seek advice from an expert before starting this routine.)

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

