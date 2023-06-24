4 isometric exercises to strengthen muscles

Isometric exercises are those that use static muscle contraction. This means that the muscle groups are activated and produce contraction but the muscle length doesn’t change. Thus the joints involved do not move. Also this provides you with the highest amount of muscle activation.

Split Squat: Keep your back straight and step into a lunge position. Lower your body until your front knee is at 90 degrees and your back knee nearly touching the floor. Excellent exercise for runners who have weak glutes and quads, as they have a high risk of runner knee and other overuse injuries (five to 15 secs; three to five reps).

Lateral Shoulder Raise: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Hold weights on your sides with arms straight but elbows soft. Raise weights equally to either side until your arms are parallel to ground (five to 10 secs; hold five reps).

Calf Raise: Stand on the edge of a step with the front of your foot is touching; beginners can stand on a flat surface. Lift your heel slightly above the height of the step but not all the way up and hold the position. Exercise focuses on calf strengthening (reps three, hold for 30 seconds).

Bridge: Lie down on your back. Flex your knees, keep your hands on the sides, and feet and palms flat on the ground. Support your body on your feet on and palms and gently thrust your hip upwards. Hold this position for 10-15 seconds before lowering your body to the starting position (three to five reps).

Note: Check with your doctor before beginning isometric exercises. Avoid holding your breath.

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

