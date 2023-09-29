What’s on the cards? Here’s what the Tarot Card readings for the period October 1 to 15 for all zodiac signs suggest

Universal Theme for the next 15 days – Seven of cups: Beware of overthinking, over deliberating, confusion, building castles in the air

Aries

Knight of Wands: Be bold, courageous, passionate

Seize your passions. Dream big and act on it. You will move out of the rut and live your life. Travel could be a positive affair. Big opportunities and changes are coming your way. Jump in and seize the moment. Be the risk taker. Your straightforward approach will help. You will be too charismatic to resist!

Taurus

Six of Wands: Success, triumph, recognition

Finally, the time has come to be recognised. Success is yours, after all the efforts that you have put in. It hasn’t been easy. Flex a little, and show off your rewards and awards. You have earned it. You are in a commanding position now. Enjoy your success. You know the value of hard work.

Gemini

King of Cups: Responsible, sensible, high emotional quotient

You appreciate the finer tastes in life. You are refined. This is a time to be calm and composed, sensible and responsible. Your intuition and creativity will be heightened. Your quiet resilience will win hearts. People will look up to you for advice.

Cancer

Ace of Wands: Success in everything that you do

It’s an ace period. Everything you touch will turn into gold. The trick is to do everything with your heart, confidence, and passion. New ventures bring luck. New ideas are flowing. You are motivated and inspired.

Leo

King of Wands: Be a leader, step up, take charge

This time asks you to be bold and take the bull by its horns. This is not the time to ideate or dream but to make things happen. You have fire in your belly and are raring to go. You can make something of yourself now. Seize the moment.

Virgo

8 of Cups: Move on, better things await you

It’s a bittersweet time when you are urged to move on and let go of that which doesn’t serve you. You may not realise now, but better things await you if you are brave enough to walk away. Make the journey. You may feel sad and sensitive but in the larger picture, it’s called growth. A journey internal or external awaits you.

Libra

Page of Cups: Embrace your emotions

Romance could be in the air. You are all heart as you open up your heart chakra and feel the love and friendship around you. You give love and you receive love. Creativity and intuition are heightened. This period will bring good news. A great time for ventures that require a fine eye and creativity. You flow with the universe.

Scorpio

Justice: Legal dealings, justice, karma

Truth prevails. Time to be fair. Legal matters come to the fore. Legal partnerships like marriages can take place. A time to account for your actions with honesty and integrity. You may be dealing with various authorities. A time that will make you act in alignment with your higher self. Truth triumphs.

Sagittarius

Nine of Wands: You have come a long way

It’s been quite a journey. Don’t worry, it’s the last leg. You have managed to withstand all pressures. You are resilient. Pat yourself on your back. The trials and tribulations that you have faced will be coming to an end now. Breathe. God is with you.

Capricorn

Three of Pentacles: You find help and cooperation

Your hard work, dedication, and attention to detail will not go unnoticed. You will find help along the way. A period of recognition, achievement, and awards. You will find a sense of belonging and community. It’s a time to pool your experience with a larger group to achieve your goals.

Aquarius

Six of Pentacles: A time of giving and receiving

You will be compensated for your efforts fairly. It is a good time to receive what is rightfully due to you. This could be in kind, money, rewards, promotion or recognition. You will feel good that everything is fair in your world. Extend the same fairness to people around you. It’s a great feeling to be well compensated for your efforts.

Pisces

Six of Cups: Mother, grandmother, child, home, happiness, childhood

Home is where the heart is. You will remember your childhood and the memories attached to it. If you are away from home, you will miss your family. You may reunite with a parent or a grandparent or visit a family home. It’s also about feeling loved, secure, and taken care of. A nice feeling.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)

