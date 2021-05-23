The Millennial Pilgrim: Liked your friend’s post? Don't be a passive scroller...go ahead & leave a comment

What could be the possible reason for this? Are they afraid of being publicly shunned? Or do they evaluate the utility of the engagement? What exactly goes on in their mind that they inhibit an urge as precious as sharing ideas and opinions? Or, why would they be engaging in the activity for five minutes before aborting it?

It is very likely that this friend suffers from a version of social anxiety — only that this anxiety manifests itself through social media engagement behaviour. Extreme fear of being judged for one's social media activities prevents them from either sharing their opinion actively or engaging with their online friends.

A few years ago, Facebook did a research on engagement. Research director David Ginsberg found that “watching people's lives from the sidelines makes one feel worse”. On the contrary, people who tend to positively engage with Facebook content, use “love reacts” often and leave generous comments on their friend’s vacation, wedding or any other milestone picture do not suffer from depressed mood due to social media use.