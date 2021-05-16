The Millennial Pilgrim: Too tired for empathy amidst the pandemic? That's alright!

I have been consciously trying to stay away from pandemic-related news. It's not an easy feat to achieve though. Five minutes on Facebook can shake you out of your petty concerns about what to eat for dinner and place you right at the centre of the dizzying scale of human tragedy triggered by Covid. Just in one scroll I came across several heart-wrenching pieces of news. In a village in Bihar, three kids went hungry for days after having lost both their parents to Covid. The neighbours didn't even bother to check up on the children out of fear of contracting the virus. In Patna, a hapless son trying to save his mother was charged a lakh for Remdesivir by a pharmacist. Another report suggests that some vendors in the national capital have been painting discarded fire extinguishers black and selling them as oxygen cylinders. All these news articles are shared with angry captions spelling the "death of humanity".

On the other end of the spectrum are stories of courage and kindness. You heave a sigh of relief reading a cute little post on someone distributing food to Covid patients, or a braveheart rescuing a stranger in the middle of a medical crisis.