Lost A Job? Worry Not, These 5 Tips Will Help You Navigate layoff

You are working for a company, and suddenly you realise that you have been targeted for being laid off. This can be your worst nightmare coming true. Now, you feel shocked, angered, frustrated, and anxious. All the emotions are penting up in your heart and mind, and it is natural to feel that way. Sometimes, it leads to self-doubt and results in low confidence. But what if getting laid off is not that bad? You can see this situation as an opportunity to deal with obstacles and overcome them. While dealing with these kinds of situations, you should consider these ways to make yourself feel better and grow professionally.

Here is a guide on how to navigate through lay-offs in a positive way.

Update your resume and keep exploring

Make your resume focus on your best qualities and accomplishments. “Keep updating your LinkedIn profile. Provide complete information about what you have achieved professionally in your profile. Build a strong image for your online presence by seeking endorsements and recommendations from your network. Take advantage of your connections in the industry. With networking, you can knock down doors and enlarge your career opportunities,” advises Madhulika.

Keep a check on other benefits

Regardless of your emotions regarding your lay-off, it’s critical that you pay attention to the specifics of your severance package as well as any additional rights and benefits you might have received as an employee. “Ensure that there is proper communication between you and the company regarding the reasons behind the lay-off. Do not forget to inquire about any perks or incentives that the company is providing as compensation for sudden lay-offs,” points out Anubhav.

Take a small break

First and foremost, take a deep breath! It is not the end of the world. You need to understand that you have to process what happened. Your mental health should be your priority. “Take a break and try to process your strengths, weaknesses, and how you want to build up your career in the future. You can talk to your seniors in the field or someone in your family for advice. Once these small things are processed in your mind, you will have proper clarity on how you would like to move ahead,” opines Anubhav Singh, founder of Bridgers, a PR agency with over 10 years of experience in media relations.

Hone your skill sets

You should take advantage of the numerous apps and internet platforms that are currently available for almost all of your needs. Try taking online certification-granting courses if you wish to excel in your particular field. Madhulika Khatri, HR Executive from Gradding.com, shares, “Use various tools and resources to sharpen your skills or even acquire new ones. You could take online classes, participate in webinars, or perhaps get certificates that are relevant to your field of interest. Doing so will make you more marketable and increase your self-confidence.”

Stay positive and maintain a routine

After a lay-off, you may feel dejected. But you have to understand that until you are positive, your efforts will not bring fruitful results. So, remaining positive is essential. Set up a daily schedule, create goals, and take time to look for a job, network, improve skills, and take care of yourself. It will also maintain your enthusiasm for the intended outcome. Connect with family, mentors, colleagues, or professional career coaches who can lead you through the process. Embrace this opportunity to work on yourself mentally, physically, and professionally.