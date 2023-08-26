This Is How Gen Zs Are Setting Boundaries At Their Workplace

Gen Z is always in the news for their unique views on subjects. Whether it is fashion, politics, movies, workplace etc. When it comes to the workplace, they usually try to set boundaries. Earlier, overtime, working on weekends, etc. were considered qualities of a good employee. However, with time, setting boundaries became a concept, and now Gen Z’s are setting these boundaries at work. Sometimes, creating and establishing boundaries leads to trouble for individuals, and sometimes they even lose their jobs.

A recent incident happened with Hanish Sugadh, an account executive, at his workplace. He shares, “I’ve tried setting boundaries, and it can cause some real drama, even if you thought that colleague was your friend or close to you. People used to talk and pass comments about my personal and professional life, which I initially didn’t like. I confronted them about the same and said that I am not comfortable discussing it. The moment I stood up for myself, everyone started taking me as their enemy or as a competition. They all even tried to convince me that I’m overthinking everything and I don’t have to be too serious about everything.” After a few months, Hanish left his job.

While some companies appreciate setting boundaries in the workplace, others do not. Sometimes, it’s your colleagues who have issues while one sets the boundaries. “There are several issues, like colleagues not minding their own business and invading my privacy, as well as the team manager. They are curious to know why you’re doing this particular thing in a particular way. I shared my opinion on the same, and they thought that I am being rude to them, but that’s not the case,” says Isha Das, a Delhi-based writer. When individuals emphasize the importance of setting boundaries, it can be misconstrued as them being demanding or difficult to work with. They may also be wrongly perceived as unwilling to take on additional responsibilities that come with their role.

However, people should try to keep their views clear, so there are fewer chances of getting misunderstood. “Sometimes, I used to feel left out, as I was clear from day one about what I liked and what I did not, even in jokes. They even consider me a rude person, but I had a few conversations with them, and they were okay with it. I set boundaries at work because it is important to maintain one’s privacy and priorities,” reveals 22-year-old Isha.

Other generations, like Gen X and Millennials, are not used to setting boundaries in the corporate sector. Does that mean that Gen-Z is bringing about and normalizing this change? On this, Amneet Kaur Sahdra, Director, Outsized India Pvt. Ltd., says, “Gen Z’s exemplify the art of setting firm boundaries and engaging in discussions about what they hold as negotiable or non-negotiable. While this may appear demanding to their Gen X counterparts, who occupy the opposite end of the spectrum, I wholeheartedly endorse the practice of establishing boundaries and fostering clear expectations right from the outset.” Sahdra is also an HR professional with over 11 years of experience in the industry.

There are many organizations where work life has been appreciated and considered a basic human right. Chandni Shah, a trust and safety new associate who works at Accenture, opens up about how her organization has supported her during her tough times. “My company, Accenture, has always been supportive in terms of setting boundaries to maintain a proper balance between work and professional life. I remember taking a one-month leave from work because my brother was admitted to the hospital, and in the same month I lost my mother. Due to this, I performed weakly for almost two to three months, during which my team leader supported me and asked me to create a thin line between my personal and professional lives.”

This shows that many individuals are aware of the concept of boundaries. It is always a personal choice that differs from person to person. If some people like to establish boundaries, then it is important to understand and respect their decision. Whenever you see the person establishing mental and emotional boundaries, you know that the person is doing the right thing.

Some Ways to Do It

Assess your boundaries first

Communicate upfront

Keep your relationships professional

Learn to say no

Ask for help or delegate

