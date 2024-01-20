Le Cafe Experiments With Rum In Dishes In Its Old Monk Festival

Rummy Lamb Burger |

Old Monk, unequivocally, is one of the fave drinks of OGs irrespective of the fact whether they stay in India and are happily retired or head a company in Silicon Valley. The rum is a part of the growing up story of most. This inspired Ashiesh Sajnani, owner of Jewel of Chembur, to hold an Old Monk festival at the two restaurants – Le Café and Via Bombay - on his property. “It is a drink that all of us can relate to,” says Ashiesh, creative brain who developed the Old Monk Festival. “Therefore, when seven years ago we wanted to start a festival dedicated to an alcohol, we chose Old Monk.”

The seventh edition of the festival has some old favourites and a couple of new additions by Sous Chef Pawar. Does the rum brand sponsor the fest? “No way!” says Sanjay, consultant to Jewel of Chembur. “They are gracious enough to allow us to use their name without charging for it. They don’t usually do that.”

If you are in the mood for a proper evening drink with friends, then Monkgria’s one litre jug is perfect for you. As the name suggests, it is their take on the Sangria. But if you a coffee lover and like it laced, and if you are trying to beat the unnatural winter of Mumbai, Old Monk Coffee is your drink. They use a single-estate coffee, fresh cream and of course, the rum. Their Raspberry Monk Refresher is just an Old Monk Coffee spritzer with flavours of raspberry for those who love it cold.

Old Monk Coffee |

Rum Glazed Prawns are prawns marinated in rum, grilled and rested on button mushroom bed that has a rum infused guacamole pillow. Difficult to have all at on go… so I suggest take a bite of the prawn and a spoon full of the bed and pillow. Textures and flavours will delight your palate. Vegetarians can try the Arborio Arancini Rumbola. The Monk’s Pizza not only has paneer and chicken that’s pre-soaked in rum, but they also liberally pour the rum on the pizza while they flambe it on your table. The dash of rajma/kali dal on the pizza along with the usual coloured peppers and cheese, adds bit of unusual but delicious texture to the whole wheat, thin crust pizza.

Pappardelle in Old Monk Ragu |

Pappardelle in Old Monk Ragu is one of the tastiest pastas that I have had in a very long time. Home-made pappardelle is soft, delicious and freshly made. The rum infused ragu does justice to the pasta by lending it an unadulterated taste.

The most impeccable ensemble, however, is the Lamb Roulade with Winter Vegetables. This is an addition to the Old Monk menu this year. The lamb is so well soaked and marinated that the first bite transports you to a different level of foodgasm. Served with roasted corn cobs and veggies, this is one dish you must not miss. Vegetarians do not have a choice in the Mains.

Dessert in this seasonal fest menu is Jamaican Smoke Bomb’e. And though it is a visual treat, it is best avoided. Just have another Old Monk Coffee to finish the meal… you can ask them to add some hot chocolate to it if you crave for it… and I am sure they will agree.