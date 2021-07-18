'It is beyond religion': Singers Kavita Seth and Girish Sadhwani open up on Sufism, Rumi and love

The singer explains, “Neither through books nor through acquired knowledge, one can become a Sufi only through love. Sufi philosophy believes in love for the divine and creation. It does not engage in the radical, religious fanaticism which unfortunately is spreading like fire in the era we live in.”

Seth agrees, “I feel it is beyond religion.”

“There’s this power which you can call by any name. In every moment, feel that power and feel grateful. In Sufism, you surrender to that Supreme power, connect ho jao ... and when you do so, small things don’t matter anymore. This philosophy has been passed down through generations because that is the effect truth has,” she adds.

Let the waters settle and you will see the moon and the stars mirrored in your own being — Rumi

Identified strongly with Sufi music, Seth leads a Sufi musical group too, Karwaan. “I decided to choose this form because it gives me happiness and sukoon (peace). I find myself immersed in it and then feel elevated ... it’s a nasha (intoxication) I can’t explain; I can’t capture it in words.”