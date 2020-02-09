Dinesh Raheja talks about the father-daughter bond as seen in Bollywood movies

As a proud father myself, I find those few and far between occasions intriguing when Hindi cinema explores different shades of the father-daughter bond. Unlike the mother-son relationship which has been examined in umpteen potboilers as well as milestones from Mother India to Deewar to Karan Arjun to Bahubali, it’s rare for a film to delve into the dynamics of father-daughter ties.

I caught Jawaani Jaaneman this week and thought it had a very contemporary take on it. Young Alaya F (oozing elan) thinks ageing Casanova Saif Ali Khan may be her father but her fascinatingly bohemian mother Tabu is not too sure. Saif adamantly refuses a DNA test, but in the next scene (nice cut!) he is seen taking the paternity test ... and, well, acing it. The film is about how the newly discovered father-daughter tentatively learn to, at this late stage, forge a bond that should have ideally begun at childbirth. Will the hard-partying Saif dig out his caring side or his outrage when he learns his daughter is pregnant out of wedlock? And will the hedonistic patriarch find some semblance of an emotional anchor? Father dearest has to find the answer.

Cinematic fathers come in all shapes and sizes. There are those doting fat cats whose suited arm the leading lady clings on to and breathes admiringly, ‘O daddy!’ There are those who are the villains of the piece in their daughters’ romantic dalliances. And then there are those grieving gents who sing corny Bidaai songs that reduce you to mush no matter how firmly you resolve not to cry.

The recent blockbuster Dangal had a well-meaning but formidably strict father in Aamir Khan’s rustic character who espouses the admirable belief that his four daughters are not less worthy than sons. The former wrestler trains his daughters to become champions even if he has to be labelled Haanikarak Bapu by the hapless girls. In his book, father obviously know best!