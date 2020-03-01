Four to the fore: Dinesh Raheja talks about the daughters of stars who are now making their own way in Bollywood

Her mentor and the film industry’s Midas Man Karan Johar has the confidence that Janhvi has star material, and he has subsequently offered her film after film.

In the next few months, we will be watching the actress a lot onscreen because Janhvi has two major films coming up. April will see the release of the Johar-produced Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which affords her the exciting opportunity to play the central character of a woman air force officer who went to war.

And in June, Janhvi will be seen in a double role in Roohi Afzana in which she plays the two title roles. Producer Dinesh Vijan seems to have bet on repeating the success of Stree with another horror comedy. I recall that her superstar mother Sridevi became a healing-grabbing sensation with her second Hindi film as a leading lady, Himmatwala, back in the 1980s. Janhvi has ample chances now with Dostana 2, Mr Lele and Takht also in her designer bag.

It may be a bit of a contrarian view but I quite liked Sara Ali Khan as the runaway bride in Love Aaj Kal. She switches engagingly between decisiveness and confusion as the contemporary working girl who gets cold feet when her mother goads her to break off with her boyfriend Kartik Aryan only to realise that she may have let slip the love of her life. Sara seems irrepressible like mom Amrita Singh, and her spirit belies the fact that it’s just her third film after Kedarnath and Simmba.

She will have another chance at the box office when she will reprise the leading lady’s role in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. And she also has Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Methinks, a relatively free dates diary will ensure that she will be signed up for some more plum projects soon.

Ananya Panday is already having problems juggling her dates after just two films — Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Buzz is that she had to opt out of a prize assignment because of her schedule. Pretty and poised, Ananya will soon be seen in Khaali Peeli, the first production of Ali Abbas Zaffar, the helmer of blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

She has also outpaced many contenders by bagging the romantic lead in Fighter opposite Southern sensation Vijay Deverakonda. Father Chunky Panday learnt acting on the job, so will she.

Alaia F shares her mother Pooja Bedi’s confidence and energetic forthrightness. But, unlike her mother who quickly breezed out of the film industry, Alaia seems set for a longer run. Reportedly, she already has a three-film deal; and today individuality is likelier to go places.

While Saif Khan had the showy role full of shenanigans in Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaia was good in an assertive but understated performance as a girl who is more mature than her irresponsible father. As the year unfolds, freaky Fridays and grand announcements will ultimately decide whether these four star daughters will rush to the forefront.