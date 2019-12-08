Dinesh Raheja Column: Eve(n) rights

Sure, Katrina Kaif raised a pertinent point about parity among the genders in Bollywood a few days ago when she challenged, “Give the female leads, the same budget and mounting that you are giving to the male stars or the combination of a male and a female star. Give that to a female film and see what happens.” This quote has spread like wild fire and has the potential for much discussion, but I also feel it’s time we note the progress that has already been made. Women in Bollywood have been slowly, but surely gaining ground.

Bollywood women are among the biggest beneficiaries of the winds of change that are blowing away old staples and bringing in new themes. Actresses today get to play a wide variety of characters. Heroines no longer have to repeatedly conform to the belief that self-sacrifice is a virtue. Meena Kumari, Nutan, Nanda, Mala Sinha, Raakhee whose box-office muscle rested on their lachrymose glands would have had to adapt to the times if they were working in films today. Today’s actresses rarely play the sacrificing sister like Nanda did or a harassed housewife which was Meena Kumari’s forte; they are independent achievers (think Vidya Balan and all the other actresses in Mission Mangal) and women with a mind of their own.