Here's What Hexagram 3 Indicates: Plan Before Being Ambitious

Beginnings are like the process of birth says Hexagram number 3, but only after troubled or suspended beginnings. It warns of taking up fresh projects or newer ambitions unless well planned before starting.

“The time when ventures are started-off is of great difficulties,” says The Book of Changes. Everything is in a state of confusion and it is hard to know how to proceed further.

There are obstacles at the beginning of any endeavour because beginnings mean the starting of something new, which involves disturbing the established ways that everyone has become accustomed to. However, it a natural process and occurs every time a man tries to initiate something to encourage birth and to instill change. The result is some degree of confusion and chaos at the start up. But if the man persists, the chaos clears up, new ways are established and the difficulties are overcome.

Read Also Here's What Hexagram 38 Means In Chinese Astrology I Ching

All advancement is accompanied by difficulty. Therefore, the presence of difficulty actually holds the promise of success. No great work can be accomplished without a struggle therefore a man who wishes to accomplish something welcomes this struggle at the same time, it would be foolish of him to try to advance recklessly.

A difficult situation means that everything must be handled with care. Assistance at the beginning must be sought from others and active direction provided. A leader in a new enterprise must lead the way and lend encouragement to his co-workers. It is up to him to bring order out of confusion by planned strategy and organising resources. This requires skill and identifying problems, setting goals and explaining those goals to others.

Interpreting the lines

LINE 1 (Below, Yang): Like a jhoola, like the waves, swinging back and forth without a break. Sometimes referred to as ‘intimidating obstruction’ to progress, it is a call for surrender to the present to gain insight demanding impeccable will and acceptance of responsibility. For some, this vacillating movement is considered to be a hinderance, a vighna while others may find sleep-worthy solace in this movement of a suspended dangle. This like is also represents hesitation, hinderance, obstruction, indecisiveness, uncertainty with an agenda to be around and persevere, but without advancement.

LINE 2: Sitting on a rocking horse he moves back and forth. Not enmity, nor a thief but a seeker of matrimony. The maiden seeks no solution to the movement. She is not interested in an engagement for the time isn’t right. A right time is deemed 10 years hence for alimony, for conception, thus horse and wagon part. Advancing here is more difficult than what the first line indicates.

LINE 3: A situation as dark as a forest appears. There is no opportunity for insight, no guide, no path. Retreating would be wise, force would be a disgrace. Knowing the secret that just like pursuing a deer in a forest without guidance from a forester, one would lose his way; the Superior Man is wise to give up his futile pursuit, rather than create reason for regret later.

LINE 4: You have yet to make a connection of the scattered thoughts essential to the understanding of the whole. There is a need to calm down. You can then figure it out as disharmony or disunion is temporary. Deploy your resources to get your act together. A proposal or union, auspicious, should be accepted. Eros be directed by logos, as passion by reason, and like “a phoenix rise above its own ashes”.

LINE 5: In the position of authority, keep good intentions under wrap. As the situation unfolds at its own pace, conserve energy. Take baby steps. Good fortune is in small things, little pursuits, evil in great things and great pursuits, proclaims this line. A little perseverance is good. Avoid force or great efforts. There never is force in consummation. Hidden blessings come in guise of the difficult. Stalling the flow of wealth to hold it yields limited progress, unfavourable for great ventures.

LINE 6 (Top, Yin): Desire prevails but fear accompanies it. A changing line, it speaks of severe disunion and the seeking of a new connect. A vision forgotten, a perspective gone, an opportunity lost, a point missed. Nothing is overcome. Difficulties, turmoil, psychological disruption, confusion prevail. Detach and free yourself from this situation, execute punishment for the deserving or the circumstance can be harmful. Find freedom in your youthful spirit.

(The columnist is a Naturopathy and Reiki practitioner and pursues astrology as a hobby)