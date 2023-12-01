Decoding Hexagram 5: Here's How Waiting With Patience And Being Resolute Can Help You Achieve Success

Pic: Drawing by the writer

Hexagram 5 is all waiting in all its avatars. One waits with patience, but there is an immediate decision to be taken, a danger to be overcome. It would be a mistake if one tried to rush into things — for those things that nature and fate bring, must be awaited with patience. Nature cannot be rushed; destiny unfolds at her own time and not every occurrence is within the power of man.

The man of strength, confident in the workings of the nature, waits with patience, but the weak man becomes anxious and agitated losing his patience while acting prematurely. This kind of waiting is not merely wishful thinking, because the man, attuned with nature, has the inner certainty that things will come about.

Moreover, his confidence enables him to plan for and work towards a favourable outcome enabling him to be successful when events turn favourable.

Thus, these three elements — patiently waiting, planning for the future, and diligently preparing for the eventual favourable outcome — not only bring good fortune but also enable the man to accomplish great things. These cannot be accomplished if the time is not right, nor can they be done with casual preparation.

Impatience leads a weak man to jump ahead without proper preparation. But a strong man surveys the field before him, enabling him to take steps in the correct order and to stick with his plan to accomplish goals.

All of this also implies that he is perfectly honest with himself. He faces the course of action that lies before him, that he even acts firmly and resolutely to bring these things about in their proper time. With this kind of patience, foresight’ and preparation success is assured.

The Maxim: Confident is his ability, his movement and fate. The man of strength does all that is necessary and then relaxes as he awaits the unfolding of events.

He has no need for worry or anxiousness because he knows that events will work themselves out in their own time and with whatever diligent effort as is necessary. He knows that trying to force things for work can only lead to failure, so he takes it easy and cheerfully allows fate to unfold.

Interpreting Each Line

Pic: wikipedia

LINE 1 (YANG, Bottom)

Here patience implies waiting by an open space like a field, a ground, or a place of higher perspective looking out for any approaching event. The slow and grounding disciplined daily routine helps counter sudden and unexpected events.

LINE 2

Here, waiting is supposed to be by a water body, like the ocean or sea asking for patience and perseverance. Beware of being influenced by a negative current as it could be a test of your patience. Do not let fear of failure sway your stability of mind. Beware of assuming the worst and getting into panic mode or grieving; it could cloud your thinking and rationality.

LINE 3

The waiting is at a sticky spot, muddy place or marshy land. Be on your mark, but beware of nature’s stickiness that may not allow you to respond with promptness. Anticipate it.

LINE 4

This is a changing line and waiting here implies waiting by blood. The message here is to immediately move out of a negative space. Get out of the rut, the trench or a down place of weakness to a higher ground of action and change.

LINE 5

There is hope in this waiting at the feast with good fortune for your past actions. Peace, calm, rest, appreciating the good things life has to offer are not to be neglected as they reenergise, rejuvenate you for future challenges.

LINE 6

The wait is a journey that is downward. When you stand at the edge of a cliff, the only way ahead is a fall and a serious failure is due. The journey will herald many visitors and guests who may walk-in unannounced. They are karma’s way of ensuring help for your future, if you treat them well.

(The writer is a Reiki & Naturopathy practitioner and pursues Astrology as a hobby)