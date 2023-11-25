Hexagram 27: It Nourishes Oneself And Others

The ‘decisionary’ man is in a position to enhance his own position and that of others by carefully choosing whom he shall nurture and encourage and by attending to his own development by doing all things in accordance with what is right. Each person can be judged by the character he chooses to don and by those whom he chooses to associate with or encourage.

The Wise & Superior Man

The lives of all men have essential and unessential elements, that is, certain aspects that are vital to their growth and their development and others that are trivial and inconsequential. Nature provides opportunities of development to all creatures; but man’s choices determine if he is inferior or superior. A wise man neglects the trivial; he favours the essentials of life, promoting development deenergising the inconsequential. This distinguishes a superior man from an inferior man.

The superior man is never forceful. He is actively involved in quite nurturing, silent fostering development of those receptive to his offering. The superior man is focused on things that nurture his mind and character by monitoring environmental interactions like regulating the foods, entertainment and cultural opportunities he intakes and also monitoring aid and assistance given to others.

A great man wastes no time, pays particular attention to the development of superior men, because it is through them that he can have his greatest influence upon all mankind. He gladly answers all queries by sharing his understanding to create a universally beneficial model. Inferior men ask questions only to impress others or display their ignorance. They focus on silly-inconsequential diversions hampering mental, spiritual development.

The maxim: The Superior man is careful, moderate, not inclined nor involved, rather acts out of determined tranquillity.

INTERPRETING THE LINES

LINE 1 (YANG, Bottom)

The doors are open, but the way is closed. The numinous turtle representing wisdom and spiritual openness can abandon us, if imagination and creativity is rejected leading to deep melancholia. There’s a need to let go of a tendency towards negative emotions like envy, greed, etc. With a change in attitude, the source of support and intimacy is changed and sorrow disappears. Using force in the outer world has never in overcoming opposition. Hexagram 23 also connects to Line 1.

LINE 2 (YIN)

Self-nourish, retreat to your safe haven, shun the laws, eschew chastising, offer a sacrifice from a place of high altitude. Be grateful for all forms of nourishment but depend not upon one source. Seek out more sources of nourishment. Haste now, to regret later, so hold back now to find speed towards the end. A thing of value may reappear soon. Independence at all levels empowers.

LINE 3 (YIN)

Impossible obstacles make an appearance. Rejecting the true ancient, traditional, source of nourishment for fear of it being a trap, one may grasp at “junk” or what hurts. Let go or else face a nervous breakdown. The path disappears; it could have been the enduring source of power. Ignore the superficial; be receptive of the higher self with an open heart to avoid misfortune.

LINE 4 (YIN)

Values are life’s best guide. Energy bound in the past is released with the movement. Collect it to make a decisive, principled move. The original source of nourishing energy being distraught it’s time to discover other nourishing pastures. Gnaw at obstacles to your union. Hexagram 21 adds to this. If you do not achieve the new, you may be crowned anew. Only inner preparedness can lead.

LINE 5 (YIN)

Being spiritually connected, learn to listen to the lead from the benevolent heart and never ignore your inner voice of purpose. Acknowledge all sources of help, guidance, nourishment. Rebel against the laws, stay put and the path or channels that need to be cleared, open up. Visualise the divine feminine energy, the receptive qi as seen in Hexagram 2, not the masculine force. This will lead to a beautiful flowering of the new. Get rid of old-ideas.

LINE 6 (YANG)

Now is the time to go ahead boldly empowered and with great sense of responsibility. Conjure with the inner realm of calm as it is possible to return and make amends. Avoid trouble, force or war-like tactics, unless you want to invite disaster. To be nurtured by and at the ancient live-giving nourishing source is beneficial. Witness anger and hunger on the subtle realm. Know that ‘a sense of self’ has been achieved. Perceive all that comes along with it.

(The writer is a Reiki & Naturopathy practitioner and pursues Astrology as a hobby)