Numerology: Choose Essential Oils Based On Your Birth Number

Every number rules a part of the body and has a relationship with an oil, a fragrance and a scent divine, just like the signature fragrance of every person. For the lover of astrology, a marriage between all is a force to reckon. In previous numerology columns, we have spoken about birth numbers (one to nine). Here are suitable colours and essential oils based on your birth number.

Number 1: SUN

When the Sun rules your life you will find its influence with colours of gold, yellow, earthy red and blue. The sun governs your head, bones, bile, blood, right eye in males and left eye in females, digestive fires, etc. Healing oils with spicy and warm tones and citrus fragrances would do wonders for your health and overall persona. Essential oils in citrus, ginger, basil, clove, cardamom, patchouli and similar kinds are meant for you.

Number 2: MOON

When the Moon is your master, you can be sure that white, sky blue and silver are your lucky colours. As this planet influences tides on the earth, it can have an effect on the human body’s water element, storage organs and lymph, breast, lungs, left eye, etc., Essential oils like peppermint, lavender, rosemary, that are sweet, floral and romantic would add to your vibe.

Number 3: JUPITER

You just know it when Jupiter is around. Yellow and orange are the lucky colours of this number. This ruler of the zodiac Sagittarius reigns the functioning of the arterial system, liver, pancreas, etc., A blend of more than two fragrances would work wonders for healing and adding that element of mystery to you. A combination of sage, cypress, eucalyptus and rosemary could easily reflect your empowering, balancing and restoring self.

Number 4: RAHU

At the northern node of the moon, Rahu represents metallic hues, grey, smoky browns, and charcoal-type ashen shades. Ruler zodiac Cancer influences legs, neck, lungs, breathing, etc. A number four can use musky, pungent fragrances like eucalyptus, not citrus-not spicy-yet both, type of scents to enhance their persona. Citronella is ideal, calming and relaxing like sandalwood; or combinations of warm, earthy and spicy scents like Frankincense, a mix of Lavender and Tea tree, etc. are ideal.

Number 5: MERCURY

Mercurial in nature is a unique description of one’s life. Number five includes the sign Leo in the zodiac and finds the influence of colours like white, ashen-grey with a glow, gold, shimmering colours and the blue of clear waters or open skies, lucky. Nerve centres, tongue, abdomen, muscles etc., are under mercury’s influence. Light florals, woody, and earthy scents make their ideal signature fragrances. Carrot seed essential oil when mixed with lavender, citrus oils, cedarwood and geranium ideally releases an earthy, woody and sweet aroma fit for a number five.

Number 6: VENUS

The passionate, powerful number six is ruled by Venus, which is neutral in nature, and thus it has white as its lucky colour of influence. Number six people fall into the Taurus and Libra zodiacs and could easily avoid black, red or dark colours. Venus rules flesh, skin, complexion, ovaries, bone marrow, eyes, phlegm, kidneys, etc in the body. Essential oils that enhance beauty, and evoke love and passion are irresistible to a number 6. Floral, woody scents with a dash of spice make ideal blends. Jasmine oil in planned combinations with sweet scents of Ylang Ylang, rose, patchouli or woody numbers with spicy overtones like cinnamon would play wonders.

Number 7: KETU

Ruling the southern node of the moon, Ketu represents Pisces and is best connected to the mysterious blue-green of the peacock feather and the blue-green of the ocean; so other than pale blue and green there’s pale yellow as well that’s lucky for the seven number people. Ketu is the master of the belly, feet and other body parts like ears, intestines, etc. Essential oils as a combination of multiple scents in fresh and woody overtones. Get pine needle to a bit of cedarwood atlas, juniper berry, frankincense, and myrrh to blend or create a calming centering sweet scent with tangerine, orange, cinnamon bark, cardamom, nutmeg, ginger, clove, etc.

Number 8: SATURN

If Saturn is your life number, black, dark blue, grey and purple are your lucky colours. Shani influences the working of the feet, winds in the body, acid, knees and bone marrow among other parts. Fresh citrus, strong impeccable woody scents mark the Saturn person out from a bouquet of scents. These rulers of Capricorn and Aquarius need intense perfumes with deeper notes that ground them or light uplifting fragrances to take them away from the drudgery of life. Essential oils that can centre one, include atlas cedar, clary sage, cypress, etc. while the uplifting fragrances include florals with spicy undertones could include a combination of anise with cedarwood, orange, lime, vanilla or any other spice for that matter to get an uplifting feeling.

Number 9: MARS

The penultimate number nine is deemed lucky with red and gold colours. Mars is associated with the third eye or pineal gland other than body parts such as adrenalin, face, ears, brain, chest, nose, etc., A blend of spicy clove bud, citrusy lemon, cinnamon, eucalyptus and Rosemary can play wonders for a number nine person. Warm, woody and amber fragrances with citrus notes to highlight would be ideal for a Mars person like Aries in the zodiac. Cedarwood is balsamic, warm and woody.