From Relationship To Leadership, 4 Lessons To Learn From Lord Ram

Pic: Freepik

At the heart of the Ramayana, is Lord Rama, revered for his exemplary qualities and as the epitome of an ideal man. There is much in Lord Rama’s life that can motivate us even today. As we navigate the complexities of modern life, some noteworthy takeaways from his life-story are as follows.

Resilience in adversity

Pic: Freepik

Lord Rama’s life was marked by numerous challenges. Yet Rama’s conduct in each of these instances teaches us lessons in resilience, patience and the ability to face adversity with grace, namely:

Sometimes we may do everything right yet the result may not turn out to be in our favour. Take your power back from such circumstances by believing in yourself and the fact that you have what it takes to make your own way in this world.

Sometimes our greatest challenges do not come from those who we see as our enemies. Do not blame yourself if someone does not live up to your trust but also try to have a back-up plan for contingencies.

There is a time in life for action. When Rama had to face Ravan in the battle-field, that was a moment of action. In such moments, never hesitate and face adversity with all your might. There is also a time when you must choose to go with the flow of life-events. Just as Rama did when in exiled to the forest. Learn to discern which stages you are in and act accordingly.

Read Also 7 Rules To Reset And Balance Your Life In The New Year

Brotherhood and family-values

Lord Ram’s relationship with his brothers Lakshman, Bharat, and Shatrughna, teaches us how we can nurture familial bonds despite the lure of material gain. Stories of families breaking apart due to inheritance issues is common nowadays. Lord Rama divided the kingdom fairly between the new heirs to ensure fair distribution of power and responsibility. This symbolises Rama’s commitment and maintaining harmony within his family and kingdom.

What we can learn from Lord Rama

Recognise the importance of fair estate-planning. It can ensure that family-ties do not succumb to the pressures of wealth-division.

Remember wealth maybe fickle but family-ties and family loyalty should be unbreakable.

Ideal husband

King Dasharatha’s polygamy had serious consequences not only on the polity and lineage of Ayodhya throne but more personally on Queen Kaushalya as well. Perhaps Lord Rama having seen the effects of polygamy first-hand, not only eschews it but also chooses to remain completely committed to Sita. Rama-Sita’s bond has much that is both inspirational and aspirational in this age of instant break-ups. Some relationship takeaways:

Rama and Sita’s bond was not confined to the royal palace of Ayodhya. They loved each other just as much if not more outside the palace walls. So, love your person for who they are and not what they have or what you might gain from a relationship with them.

Commitment is a choice. Rama and Sita always chose each other. Always choose your person. Rama and Sita’s commitment showcases qualities of love, trust, loyalty and mutual-respect.

Rama and Sita’s bond emphasises the importance of mutual respect and reverence in a marital relationship, reminding us to cherish and support our life partners.

Love does conquer all. Rama and Sita’s love defeated the apparently invincible Ravana. So, if your relationship is being tested by some apparently unsurmountable Ravana, don’t give up. Pause and re-assess your strategy. Remember if your love is true, it will defeat any Ravana.

Duty consciousness

Pic: Freepik

Rama performed every act with a deep duty consciousness. Even when he was as young as 15, he accompanied Sage Vishwamitra to defeat the demoness Tataka without fear because he recognised it as his duty.

Rama faced even his biggest challenges with this sense of duty consciousness. When exiled, he saw it as a matter of his duty to his father and of upholding the honour of the Ishkvaku lineage.

Imbibe your goals and aspirations with a sense of duty consciousness. Your mind then begins to see them as non-negotiables.

Leadership lessons

Citizen welfare: Lord Rama’s commitment to the welfare of his citizens is evident when he urged the citizens of Ayodhya to go back when they had all decided to follow Rama into exile. In contemporary society, this underscores the importance of leaders focusing on the well-being of the communities and teams they lead.

Leaders inspire new leadership: Just as Rama inspired leadership in Vibhishana and Sugriva.

It is said the wisest form of wisdom is when we learn from those before us. Then what better way to learn than from the qualities of Rama. Navigate the challenges of modern life with the guidance of the wisdom of the ages.

(Dr Hansaji Yogendra is the director of The Yoga Institute. She is also the president of the Indian Yoga Association and the International Board of Yoga)