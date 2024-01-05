7 Rules To Reset And Balance Your Life In The New Year

Pics: Freepik

Sometimes people who are extremely successful professionally, neglect the other dimensions of their life. Many of life’s problems begin to crop up when we tend to focus too much on one dimension of life at the cost of others. Our body-mind begins to suffer when we live continually in a state of imbalance. If you are unsure of how to balance your life then the start of a brand, new year is a perfect way to make changes in your life. Here are seven rules which can help you reset your life:

Reset your relationship with food

After all, we are what we eat. Don’t be so obsessed with weight loss that you forget to see your food as a form of self-care

Eat food that is organic, local and cooked with love.

Avoid over-processed, sugary food as much as you can.

Try a 21-day Sattvik diet challenge

Avoid cravings as much as you can and if you can’t resist don’t be too harsh on yourself. Just control yourself a little more the next time.

Reset physical fitness

Just because our bodies continue to function, we assume that everything is okay. A lack of movement and physical activity in your daily life affects you physically, physiologically and emotionally. When you exercise, you release these happy hormones which relaxes your body and improves the functioning of your organs and systems. Reset your fitness levels by:

Devoting at least 30 minutes of your day to physical activity.

Move for at least five mins after 20 minutes of sedentary activity.

Begin your day with a yoga flow.

Practice spinal asanas to feel energised throughout the day.

Reset your sleep patterns

Good sleep is important for our immunity, mental health, cognitive functioning and metabolism. Sleep even helps with weight loss. To reset your sleep patterns:

Avoid late-nights.

Go to sleep and wake-up at the same time.

Avoid screens at least an hour before bed.

Try to think of 10 good things that happened today before you go to sleep.

Reset your work culture

So many of us are ready to give up anything for our careers. Society has conditioned us to believe that career progress means complete success and to achieve that we have to sacrifice our health, our sense of joy and even our relationships. If your work-culture is defined by such ideas then reset your work culture using these fundamental tips:

Don’t compromise on your health.

Upgrade your skill-sets.

Always have a sense of joy in your work. If not, then take a break or look at what’s making you dislike your work.

Reset your personal relationships

Relationships are not about two halves coming together to make a full. Instead, they are about two complete people choosing to create a new life together. Often people lie to themselves that they are in love when in fact they are simply going through the motions of a need-based relationship. To reset your relationship:

Practise active listening. Don’t be in a hurry to judge.

Never confront them from a place of anger or hurt.

Always remember why you fell in love with them.

Accept that change is inevitable in any relationship. Choose to change and grow together.

Reset your social life

Anyone who wants to be a successful leader, or simply good at their job, needs to recognise the importance of allies or a good social network. Accept the realities of life while working within the boundaries of ethics, with a spirit of goodwill and actively grow your social relations. Reset your social life by:

Do not assume that only competence will make you successful.

Be aware that people skills are often at the heart of success.

Try to change things from within rather than impose change from the top.

Reset your perception

Don’t you think we all experience life differently though we live in the same world? Some people experience each day as a gift while others experience every day as a gruelling battle. This difference comes from what is within us and our attitudes. To reset your mind:

See the positive side of everything as well; not just the negatives.

If you feel stuck then be patient with yourself and with life.

Don’t act rashly and judge hastily.

Don’t repeat your mistakes, learn from them instead

(Dr Hansaji Yogendra is the director of The Yoga Institute. She is also the president of the Indian Yoga Association and the International Board of Yoga)