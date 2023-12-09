7 Ways To Stay Healthy During Season Change

Seasonal changes can affect how our genes work, making us prone to getting sick. A study showed that genes and immune cells change with the seasons. When certain genes are less active during specific times of the year, it might make us more likely to get sick. Seasonal temperature fluctuations may cause chronic conditions, particularly among the elderly and children.

Adapting to these shifts requires a holistic approach including immunity and nutrition. Let’s explore each aspect with practical suggestions.

Up your immunity

There are various ways to boost immunity which include lifestyle factors.

Limiting sugar intake: Excessive sugar consumption has been linked to a weakened immune system. Maintain a low-sugar diet.

Adequate micronutrients: Ensure adequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, zinc, and selenium, which play a role in immune function.

Sunlight exposure: Adequate sunlight exposure helps the body produce vitamin D, which is essential for immune function.

Food

Maintaining a balanced diet is required to obtain a wide range of nutrients that support immunity.

Papaya: High in vitamin C, papaya is a tropical fruit that can contribute to immune support.

Garlic: Add garlic to your meals for its antimicrobial benefits. It contains allicin, a compound with health-promoting properties.

Turmeric: Incorporate turmeric into your diet for its anti-inflammatory properties, attributed to its active compound, curcumin.

Water

Staying adequately hydrated is essential for the proper functioning of your bodily systems.

Warm water with lemon: Start your day with a glass of warm water with a squeeze of lemon. This helps with hydration and provides a dose of vitamin C.

Monitor urine colour: Check your urine colour as a simple indicator of hydration. Light yellow or pale straw colour indicates adequate hydration.

Evening hydration routine: Establish a hydration routine in the evening by having a glass of water before bedtime.

Clothes

You can create an adaptive wardrobe that helps you stay protected in various weather conditions.

Extremity coverage: Pay attention to extremities. Wear gloves to protect your hands and waterproof boots to keep your feet warm and dry.

Head and neck protection: Use a hat to retain heat and protect your head. A scarf can provide warmth to the neck area.

Seasonal wardrobe rotation: Store away summer clothing when not in use and ensuring winter clothes are easily accessible.

Sleep

You can create an supportive environment that supports restful and rejuvenating sleep.

Darkness: Ensure your sleep environment is as dark as possible. Consider blackout curtains or an eye mask to block out light.

Noise reduction: Minimise noise disturbances around bedtime.

Clutter: Keep your bedroom tidy to create a calming space.

Yoga asanas to incorporate

Including these yoga poses in your routine can contribute to holistic good health.

Surya namaskar: Start your yoga routine with sun salutations, a series of dynamic poses that engage multiple muscle groups and promote overall circulation.

Bhujangasana: This backbend opens the chest and stimulates the immune system.

Balasana: This resting pose promotes a sense of calm and helps release tension in the back.

Seasonal illnesses

By incorporating these strategies, reduce the risk of contracting seasonal illnesses.

Avoid touching face: Minimise touching your face to reduce the risk of transferring germs from your hands.

Use face masks: Wear a face mask, especially in crowded spaces, to reduce the transmission of respiratory droplets.

Stay hydrated: Drink warm fluids to soothe a sore throat and alleviate congestion.

Other things to do

By managing allergies, reduce the impact of environmental factors.

Precautions for poor air quality: During periods of poor air quality, take precautions such as wearing masks, limiting outdoor activities, and staying indoors.

Nasal cleansing with jal neti: Consider jal neti using saline water to reduce nasal congestion and remove allergens from the nasal passages.

Eye protection: Wear sunglasses to shield the eyes and minimise eye irritation.

(Dr Hansaji Yogendra is the director of The Yoga Institute. She is also the president of the Indian Yoga Association and the International Board of Yoga)