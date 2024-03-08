Dr Mickey Mehta Speaks On Easy Ways To Manage Your Weight

Pic: Freepik

How to beat the weight loss plateau with specific exercises? People continue to lose weight even after making changes in their diet and exercise routine. How to avoid this and what is the combination of exercise that works for continued weight loss to normal limits.

Experiencing a weight loss plateau can be frustrating, especially after you’ve made big modifications to your diet and exercise regimen.

Read Also Dr Mickey Mehta Gives Creative Solutions For Combating Cancer

Same routine of workouts can bring about a plateau in managing your weight healthily, losing it healthily is the appropriate way. If you want a steady decline of excessive weight, one must do various combinations of exercises in which you engage your entire body almost every day.

What to do

Combination of swimming, jogging, running and yoga could be great. Complementing the exercise of stretching every evening apart from morning exercises will really help.

Strength training with body weight can be helpful. Although slow jogging and cycling are good aerobic exercises that burn calories, adding strength training to your routine with body weight can help you get past a weight loss stall. You can burn more calories even when you're at rest when you increase your metabolism by gaining lean muscle mass. Make sure to incorporate strength training with body weight activities like squats, lunges, push-ups, planks that focus on all main muscle groups can be done two times a week.

After that little sprinting, and jumping jacks as per one’s capacity can be helpful. Move your entire body. So, a combination of functional and yoga can be very good. Surya Namaskar done slowly with breath awareness three to seven rounds according to an individual’s capacity can be beneficial too.

Read Also Dr Mickey Mehta Speaks On The Ultimate Healing Power Of Ayurveda

Pay attention to progressive overload

If you want to see ongoing progress, you must gradually challenge your body by increasing the volume or severity of your workouts. Your body adjusts to the length and intensity of your aerobic exercises, which helps it burn calories efficiently.

Changes to look for

Scale readings might not always fairly represent your development, especially if your body composition has changed. Your objective is actually fat loss rather than weight loss. Regular exercise can lead to the development of muscle, which is denser than fat and occupies less space in the body.Therefore, you may be keeping a stable weight while gaining muscle and decreasing fat if the scale weight isn't changing. Furthermore, there are several reasons why you could retain water, including the foods you eat. But the most frequent cause — particularly in women — is hormonal imbalance that impacts fluid balance.

Simply circulate, move in every direction regularly every day. With breath awareness, movement, circulate regularly every day for a minimum of 45 minutes to one hour one definitely gets the results.

Diet plays a vital role in losing weight. Avoid breakfast and just being on fruits in the morning and lots of herbal teas, that will help. Early dinners before sundown.

Sunset helps the most. Recover and restore, so of course, sleeping early and waking up early will also help.

Listen to the body, health is the reflection of inner self, love it and celebrate it.

(Dr Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)