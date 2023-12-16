7 Destinations In India For Winter Getaways

Andaman and Nicobar

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an array of over 600 islands in the Bay of Bengal, are well-known for their beautiful beaches, forests, and thrilling water sports. Best months to visit the humid, steamy Andamans and Nicobar Islands are December and January. Travellers can explore the amazing coral reefs and crystal-blue waters due to the winter weather. These little islands are a must-see in December, offering a variety of activities like scuba diving, snorkeling, and seeing the stunning national parks!

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Live your Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani moment in Manali. It is a hill station in the Himalayas with attractions like the Rohtang Pass. During the winter, visitors can witness the scenery transform into a true piece of heavenly snowfall. You can enjoy thrilling winter activities like skiing and snowboarding at Gulaba, Rohtang Pass, and Solang Valley to ring in Christmas and New Year. It is one of the greatest destinations to travel to in December because of the bonfires that warm up the chilly nights there and the breathtaking vistas of the Himalayan mountains covered in ice.

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey, is also known as the 'Venice of the East'. Its tranquil backwaters reflect the azure skies and the traditional houseboats gliding on the waters. This town’s milder temperatures are ideal for the lively celebrations and boat races. The lovely experience of enjoying fresh seafood by the waterfront and watching the sun set over the palm-lined horizon becomes a memorable spectacle as visitors fully immerse themselves in the local culture.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

The most popular destination in India for December is Srinagar. Situated on the banks of River Jhelum in the Kashmir Valley, it is filled with exquisite waterways, lush gardens, and houseboats, known as Shikaras in the local language. When visiting this location, don't forget to shop for dried fruits and traditional Kashmiri handicrafts. You must visit places like Dal Lake, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, the Shalimar Bagh Mughal Garden, and Bonafide Multi-Brand.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

The ideal time to enjoy Jaisalmer’s beauty is winter. It is known as the ‘Golden City’, thanks to its architecture made of yellow sandstone. The magnificent Jaisalmer fort, a fortress guarded by 99 bastions, is the highlight of the city. Some major attractions are Jain temples and the grandiose Maharaja’s Palace. You should also visit Patwon ki Haveli, Salam Singh ki Haveli, Gadisar Lake, and Nathmal Ki Haveli, among other locations.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

The holy city of Varanasi, also called Banaras or Kashi, is one of the holiest towns in India. This city is situated on the banks of the Ganga River. One of the oldest cities in the world, Varanasi is well-known for its breathtaking river ghats, which are used for cremation pyres. Travelers can take advantage of the comfortable weather in December to freely explore Varanasi’s rich cultural legacy. Witness the macabre and striking contrast between life and death on the river and in the winding, narrow lanes of this old city in Varanasi—an experience of a lifetime.

Binsar, Uttarakhand

One of the most scenic places in India is Binsar, which is located among the peaks of the Nanda Devi, Pachachuli, and Trishul mountains. A haven for nature lovers, Binsar is unexplored and far from commercialisation. It is particularly well-known for the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary's serene greenery. This must be at the top of your list of destinations in India to visit in December. Golu Devta Temple, Zero Point, and Bineshwar Temple are a few highlights of the Binsar.