5 Apps To Read Books For Free

Wattpad

This popular online platform allows writers to share their stories and readers to discover and enjoy them for free. They also have a yearly membership which allows users to read paid content for free. The platform is a haven for bibliophiles as it has stories in over fifty languages from writers around the globe. Irrespective of the genre — romance, sci-fi, comedy, mystery, fantasy, action adventure, fanfiction, LGTBQIA+ — you have it all on your finger tips. Do you want to tell your own story? Use the platform and share with the community of over 85 million readers. Several aspiring writers and their works have been converted into web series (After series, The Kissing Booth, to name a few). Under Wattpad Studios, the platform provides chance to undiscovered talented writers and connects them with various internation entertainment companies.

Available: iOS, Android, website

ManyBooks

ManyBooks is a digital library that offers a vast collection of free eBooks. It provides a platform for authors to share their works and for readers to discover a wide range of titles across various genres. It has diverse and extensive collection of eBooks, with over 50,000 titles available for free download. ManyBooks primarily offers books that are in the public domain, meaning they are no longer under copyright. Additionally, it features some original works by contemporary authors who choose to share their books for free. ManyBooks provides eBooks in various formats, including ePub, Kindle, PDF, plain text, and HTML.

Available: iOS, Android, website

Smashwords

Smashwords is an eBook publishing and distribution platform that allows independent authors and publishers to publish and distribute their eBooks to a wide range of online retailers and libraries. Smashwords distributes eBooks to major online retailers such as Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and many others. This allows authors to reach a global audience through various platforms. Smashwords accepts manuscripts in various formats and automatically converts them into multiple eBook formats, including ePub, mobi, PDF, and more. Smashwords provides a range of resources, including guides, tutorials, and a community forum, to assist authors in the self-publishing process.

Available: Android, website

Read Also 5 Heart Rate Monitor Apps

Open Library

Open Library is a digital library initiative that aims to provide free access to a vast collection of books. It is operated by the Internet Archive, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving digital content. Open Library aims to catalogue every book ever published. While not every book is available for borrowing, the catalogue provides information on a wide range of titles. Open Library allows users to borrow digital copies of books. Some titles are available for borrowing in a format that allows you to read them directly on your computer or device, while others are available in a more restricted "borrowing" model.

Available: Android, website

Oodles

Oodles is an eBook reader app that provides access to a wide range of free eBooks. Oodles offers a diverse collection of eBooks, including classics, bestsellers, and books across various genres. The app primarily provides access to free eBooks, making it an affordable option for avid readers. Users can download books for offline reading, allowing them to access their favourite titles even without an internet connection. The app supports various eBook formats, including ePub, PDF, and other popular formats. This ensures compatibility with different devices and eReaders.

Available: iOS, Android, website