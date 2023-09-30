5 Heart Rate Monitor Apps

PulsePoint

The best app to check heart rate was deliberately developed to assist communities in supporting one another during crises like cardiac arrests, fires, and more. When a user asks for assistance, such as CPR, this program sends out alerts and lets other users know. Additionally, you have the option of choosing to be informed about events like fires and flooding. It is a community-connected emergency response app that is free to use.



Available: iOS and Android

Cormeum

The Cormeum app tries to address problems with health failure. Additionally, the software monitors heart health to foresee any potential risks users may encounter. One of the top heart rate monitoring applications will create a graph and send out crucial notifications. Users can always access these charts. The app also tracks when and how much you've taken your prescriptions. You may simply share your health information with any specialist you want with just one tap.

Available: iOS and Android

Read Also 5 Apps That Will Help You Improve Your Vocabulary

FITIV Pulse Heart Rate Monitor

The app measures pulse rate, which is a smart strategy for enhancing your health. The software tracks heart rates and pulses using sensors. Leading companies like Fitbit, Spotify, STRAVA, and others support FITIV to increase the effectiveness and precision of this application. It has a workout tracker with live coaching and GPS functions for more effective workouts.

Available: iOS and Android

Cardiogram

If you regularly exercise, Cardiogram can give you detailed workout data that you may review whenever you want. The app has a special function that allows you to share your heart data with its creators so they can use it for scientific study. For increased effectiveness, it makes use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). It also works with smart watches.

Available: iOS and Android

Qardio

Your concerns, such as "Are heart rate monitor apps accurate?" can be answered by Qardio. Qardio can assist you in measuring your health by utilizing the camera on your smartphone. The cardiac monitor app can give you readings in under 30 seconds. You can check your blood pressure using Qardio while simultaneously keeping track of the places you visit each day. For instance, it monitors your heart rate and blood pressure in the gym, at home, at work, etc.

Available: iOS and Android