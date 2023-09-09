5 Apps That Will Help You Improve Your Vocabulary

Wokabulary 6 — Flash Cards

Are you learning a new language? May be as part of your academics or to improve your skillsets? This app is a fun way to boost your language knowledge. The USP of the app is its unique flash cards that make things easy. You can practice the foreign language words effortlessly with the flash cards. Each flash card acts as a learning tool and helps you manage and practice your vocabulary. To help you remember and keep up, the app has a spaced-repetition system where difficult words are repeated often and sorted into learning levels.

Available: iOS

Wordela

Our language is a window to our personality and people often use it to make an assessment of how competent, educated, and successful you are. And, hence, a strong vocabulary is linked to success, status, and income. Wordela uses AI and learning algorithms to improve vocabulary easy. It tracks your learning trajectory of each word and provides you with suitable help. Wordela includes expert curated lists – from K12, words for business communication, life success, standardised tests, and more.

Available: iOS, Android, PC

IELTS Vocabulary 2023

This is one of the best apps to improve your English vocabulary. Whether you are preparing for the IELTS exams or want to polish your English, the app boasts of over 9300 IELTS words with their meanings. The app contains card view for easy access, tests with 110 lessons and over 2500 questions, and offers free and offline use.

Available: iOS, Android

Vocabulary.com

The app, a counterpart of the eponymous award-winning website, helps you to enhance your vocabulary in a fun manner with its addictive game. The best part is, you don’t even realise you are playing a game but you keep collecting points, badges, and achievements. The app has over 235,858 questions that teach 15,914 words. By comparing your answers with other users, the app personalises your learning experience and choose the best questions for you. The app also features over 50,000 ready-to-learn lists.

Available: iOS, Android

Vocabulary Builder

Another interesting app that helps you build your vocabulary with Magoosh's free vocabulary game. Take quizzes and learn over thousand important words. The offers free access Magoosh’s general, SAT, TOEFL, and GRE vocab quizzes. The entire wordlist is curated by Magoosh’s expert tutors. Each level contains harder and advanced vocabulary. These words are repeated till you master them.

Available: iOS, Android

