5 Apps That Give You Deep Insight Into Celestial Bodies, Objects And Space

Stellarium Mobile - Star Map

Ever wondered what the blinking celestial object you see in the night in the sky is? This app allows you to recognise and understand more about stars, planets, constellations, comets, satellites, and other deep sky objects in real time. All you have to do is point the phone at the sky and you have the answer within seconds. The apps has an easy user interface, making it all the more interesting to use.

Available: iOS, Android

Night Sky

Welcome to a fascinating, virtual personal planetarium that allows you to identify stars, planets, constellations and satellites. Want to know more about the constellation or the International Space Station? Night Sky brings you the information at your fingertips. Additionally, you can also take a virtual tour of the sky, celestial objects, a walk on the moon, and more. One of the unique features of the app is that it lets you time travel (past and future) with the Space Travel feature. Whether it’s the night you were born on or a future celestial event, simply Sky Timestamp and revisit the page again.

Available: iOS, Mac

Sky Safari 7 Pro

Star gazing with this app is a wonderful experience. It has a huge database, which includes almost every object in the solar system. It’s quite accurate and offers flawless telescope control. You can use their Augmented Reality (AR) mode to conjure up the sky chart with a real view of your surroundings. Use the OneSky feature to see what other users are looking at. The app boasts of interactive features, graphics, and guided audio tours.

Available: iOS, Android

Read Also 5 Best Home and Interior Design Apps

NASA

Take an odyssey with the space agency and learn about latest missions, discover new images, news, feature stories and content. Some of the features are Augmented Reality (AR) with interactive 3D models, identify International Space Station, other NASA missions around the Earth and the brightest stars in the sky with AR mode, watch live NASA TV and over a thousand videos from around the agency.

Available: iOS, Android

Star Walk 2

The apps offers an easy guide to explore the sky (during the day and the night), identify stars, constellations, planets, satellites, asteroids, comets, Hubble Space Telescope, and other celestial bodies in real time. Hold your phone up facing the sky and let the app do its job.

Available: iOS, Android

Read Also 5 best digital business cards apps

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)