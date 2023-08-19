5 best digital business cards apps

Switchit

Everything you need to create the ultimate digital business card is provided by Switchit. It's simple to add photographs and edit them to fit your needs and preferences. You can quickly add logos, contact details, social media links, and much more with its practical drag-and-drop capability. Not only that, but you can also quickly upload many photographs from various devices into a single template thanks to its one-click design features.

Available: Android and iOS

KADO

KADO is an app that allows you to easily create a digital business card. An excellent option for professionals who wish to maintain their organization and communication with their peers. Create attractive digital cards with Kadonetworks without the need for specialized software or technical know-how by choosing from pre-made designs or personalising them to your preferences. It enables you to use your creativity while making sure your cards still have a polished appearance. The primary function of the software is its editable template, which enables users to quickly and simply generate a business card with a professional appearance.

Available: Android and iOS

Haystack

Do you require an up-to-date and digital method of networking with others? Haystack is here to assist! It doesn't matter what kind of professional you are or how much experience you have; having a classy and polished business card will always help you get noticed. In only a few clicks, you may easily alter your appearance to share your contact information, including your preferred social media sites, emphasize your services or products, and highlight what makes it special.

Available: Android and iOS

Knowee

Knowee not only enhances the appearance of your digital business cards but also makes them secure and confidential. Additionally, you can rest easy knowing that Knowee gives you total control over who has access to your data if you don't want your contact information to be shared or distributed without your permission. Additionally, it offers all the required capabilities, including the ability to scan business cards and save contact lists. You'll be able to manage how you're perceived by others and make sure that your electronic business cards make a lasting impression.

Available: Android and iOS

Mobilo

A simple tap on Mobilo is all it takes to make an amazing first impression. You don't need a specific third-party app to easily share your contact information with others with this smart business card. For networking at online and virtual events, this card is ideal. It works with all current smartphones, including iPhone and Android models. An NFC chip is included in the business Mobilo cards, enabling contactless contact data sharing by tapping the card on the phone.

Available: Android and iOS

