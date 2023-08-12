Unlock deals and discounts with these five apps

CashKaro

CashKaro is a cashback app that provides up to 20% cash back on purchases made from over 1,500 online shops, such as Myntra, Ajio, and Tata Cliq. The app also offers access to exclusive discounts and vouchers. You can figure out how much money you can save by applying a specific coupon or cashback offer using the savings calculator on CashKaro. Some of this app's top features include automatic cashback tracking, price comparison tools, access to exclusive promotions, and the ability to earn cashback when completing purchases.

Available: Android and iOS

Magicpin

Magicpin is a rewards app that provides rebates and discounts on local business and restaurant purchases. By sharing your experiences on the app and submitting your bills, you can also receive rewards. Magicpin is a one-of-a-kind and engaging discovery and rewards app in India that can help you save money and discover new local businesses. This app provides cashback benefits, tailored suggestions, check-in rewards at restaurants nearby, etc.

Available: Android and iOS

CouponDunia

CouponDunia is a famous coupon app in India, offering discount codes and deals for over 2,000 online stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Swiggy. Through the app, you may also get cashback on your purchases. The app is a necessity for any smart shopper because it delivers verified coupons, cashback incentives, and tailored recommendations. One of the best advantages of the app is its wide selection of coupons, cashback offers, user-friendly layout, and personalized recommendations.

Available: Android

Coupert

Coupert searches coupons for you uses the greatest coupon code at checkout, and pays you cashback. You are no longer required to look for discount codes and cashback deals. Coupert is a free personal shopper that assists you in time and money savings by offering the most recent promo codes for all of your preferred online retailers, such as Target, Walmart, Groupon, Kohl's, Macy's, SheIn, AliExpress, Zaful, Nike, Udemy, Romwe, Expedia, Booking, Hotels, Jcpenney, and so on.

Available: Android and iOS

CouponRaja

This app provides promotional discounts and offers across a range of sectors, including food, devices, and travel. To help users save money on their purchases, the app also offers a large selection of coupons and discounts for different categories, as well as user reviews and price comparison tools. It offers a wide range of coupons, category-wise coupons, exclusive deals, and discounts, and price comparisons for several deals.

Available: Android